GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3,094.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

