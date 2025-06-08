GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7,097.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

