GAMMA Investing LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2,135.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,222 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $59,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,249,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,745,000 after buying an additional 223,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

