GAMMA Investing LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4,112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,112 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 214,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

