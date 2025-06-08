GAMMA Investing LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 6,367.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,144 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 576,438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after purchasing an additional 389,967 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 333,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 203,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,381,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

