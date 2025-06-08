GAMMA Investing LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8,795.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,176 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.10% of Core & Main worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CNM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 45,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,570,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,106.25. This trade represents a 78.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,534 shares of company stock worth $6,792,712 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

