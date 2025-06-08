GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18,294.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,283,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $1,449,914.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,290. This trade represents a 33.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.77 and a 12 month high of $190.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

