GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6,958.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,364 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,470.01. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

