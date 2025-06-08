GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7,359.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,384 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

