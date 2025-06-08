GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $11.02 Million in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,017,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $303,744,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $189,170,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $165,816,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TXNM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TXNM opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $57.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
