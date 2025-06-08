GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 108,088 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15,507.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.