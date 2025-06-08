GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

