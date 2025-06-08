GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 5,925.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of IDT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDT by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $68.98 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.72.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

