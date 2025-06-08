GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7,924.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215,784 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,147,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

