GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17,875.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.17% of Knife River worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Knife River by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Knife River by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

