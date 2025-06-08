Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 22.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) rose 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 784,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 273,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$101.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

