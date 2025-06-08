Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 110,800.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

