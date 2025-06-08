Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11,225.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 801,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

