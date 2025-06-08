Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.84. 957,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,696,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 5.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,289,000 after buying an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,805,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 493,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982,740 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $20,229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,889 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

