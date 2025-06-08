HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.4%

HDB opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile



HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

