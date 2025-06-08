HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $304.80 and last traded at $304.16, with a volume of 46799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on shares of HEICO and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.45.

HEICO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.23.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. HEICO’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 216.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 781.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

