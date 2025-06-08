Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 5,120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HSII opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.