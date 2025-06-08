Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,720 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $211,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 109,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

