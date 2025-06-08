Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

