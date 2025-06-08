Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,433.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,848 shares of company stock worth $3,182,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Trading Up 1.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of RMBS opened at $57.43 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.