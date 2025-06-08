Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $246.60.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock worth $1,308,133. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

