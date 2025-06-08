Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VLO opened at $128.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

