Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,149 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $133.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.