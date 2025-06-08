Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,353 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Prothena worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4,626.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Prothena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.08. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

