Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $274.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

