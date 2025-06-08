Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

