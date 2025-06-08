Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,990.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,932.90.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

