Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $692,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $511.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $1,294,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,193 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,750.38. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

