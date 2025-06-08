Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $720,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,979,000 after buying an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,941,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

