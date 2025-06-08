Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,180,000 after purchasing an additional 896,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

