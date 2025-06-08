Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REVG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

REV Group Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:REVG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

