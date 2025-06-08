Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $27.55 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.