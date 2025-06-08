Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $791,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Kura Oncology worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kura Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

