Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. Catawba River Capital grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 154,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,566,453.12. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,735,500. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE opened at $34.52 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

