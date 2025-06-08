Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spok by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 2,378.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. B. Riley raised shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,222.75. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.56. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.26%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

