Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. HSBC cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HCM opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

