Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This trade represents a 31.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

