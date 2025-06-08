Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $790,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,943 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $309.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $186.40 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.22.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.