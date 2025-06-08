Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 224.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.