Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Hims & Hers Health worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.0%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $56.44 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,367 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,888. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

