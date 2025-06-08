HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.