Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$24.32. 802,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,493,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.15.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

