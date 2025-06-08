Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $132.88 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,620 shares of company stock valued at $49,694,255. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

