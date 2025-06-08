Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 167,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 182,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 9.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.