IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 27,144 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,930,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,816,636.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IESC opened at $279.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in IES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 1,856.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IES by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

