IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 27,144 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,930,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,816,636.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IESC opened at $279.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $320.09.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
